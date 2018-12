Kathy L. Tyer to Sabrian Tyer and Jason Tyer. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Michelle R. Billington and David R. Billington to David R. Billington and Michelle R. Billington Revocable Trust. Sec. 29, Twp. 21, Rge. 29 and Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Holland Green, Malinda Miller, Irene O. Miller and Eli E. Miller to Judy G. Stoll and Bruce J. Stoll. Sec. 30, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Dale Herdlicka, deceased, and Linda Herdlicka to Linda Herdlicka, Amanda Ferguson and Diana Setzer. Black Jack Ridge Estates. Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Brian Hudson, Claire Hudson, Kaite Hudson and Scotty Hudson to Robert W. Hughes. Sec. 24, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. Hidden Acres II. Lot 13 and Lot 14. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary O'Brien to Joseph Russell O'Brien. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Peggy Joanne Johnston to K. Tre Holdings, LLP. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Meadowlark Estates. Lot 17. McDonald County, Mo.

Lola A. McClain and Gary D. McClain to Delbert L. Roe. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Marlina R. Jones and Donald Jones to Stephanie Jones and Aaron Jones. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Kimberly D. Chandler and Randy L. Chandler to Courtney Holloway and Brice Holloway. Sec. 34, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Crystal Franklyn and Michael James Franklyn to April M. Kidd and Randy E. Kidd. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

David Roy Scoggins to Tiffany Norwood and Joshua Norwood. Sec. 17, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

