MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Charity Keith (center) proudly poses with her two sons, Duncan and Tucker, and the Keith family's award-winning holiday wreath. The wreath was chosen to be displayed throughout the holiday season in the Governor's quarters in Jefferson City.

Each evergreen wreath that Charity Keith crafts is destined for a special home. Her most recent creation was selected to adorn the Capitol in Jefferson City and add holiday cheer this season.

Charity and her husband Jon own and operate Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm, near Southwest City. The land has been in Keith's family since 1866, and her children are the seventh generation to live on the sprawling, creek-side property.

This unique honor comes in the wake of a Missouri Christmas Tree Association meeting. Keith said the association of statewide farmers gather twice a year and the summer meeting features a wreath contest and a tree contest that is voted on by association members. The winners of each contest then present their wreaths or trees to the Governor in Jefferson City during a special ceremony.

The Keith's took home first place in the wreath contest and second in the tree contest.

"We're very proud," Keith said. "I'm excited we get to go to the Capitol with the kids. They've never been and it'll be an educational trip for the family."

A presentation ceremony for the Keith family and their wreath will be held Dec. 13, but officials in Jefferson City would like to display the wreath throughout the holiday season. As a result, Keith recruited State Representative-elect, Dirk Deaton, to deliver the wreath to the Capitol prior to the official presentation.

The roughly three-foot by three-foot wreath is constructed of Frasier fir boughs and topped with an eye-catching plaid and burlap bow, as well as large pine cones and thin slices of cedar -- called cedar "cookies" -- throughout.

"Everyone loves plaid and the rustic look of the burlap. Then I chose to add traditional wood accents, like the cedar cookies and pine cones I collect throughout the year," Charity said when asked about her design. "It represents the natural beauty of the area."

Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm is located at 1090 Manning Road, Southwest City, and will be open until Christmas Eve. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.

Visitors are able to purchase a pre-cut and tied tree, or those seeking adventure can take a ride to the tree fields on a wagon drawn by an antique tractor to select and hand-saw their choice tree.

General News on 11/29/2018