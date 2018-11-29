Sally Carroll

McDonald County Pressscarroll@nwadg.com

The Goodman City Council may see if the local high school agriculture class can build a new gazebo for the city.

The structure, which was demolished in the April 2017 tornado, was a mainstay. Officials hope to re-gather measurements, figure out the specs and look at the budget to see how much it may cost.

The city, at one point, had a $5,000 bid on the project. City officials are considering reaching out to local ag students, however, to see if they can build it much cheaper.

Alderman Ron Johnson, a teacher at McDonald County High School, said students are currently building a house as one of their projects.

Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said it was an idea worth pursuing.

In other business:

All the Goodman Police cameras, vehicles and radars are in good running order.

Operations of the Goodman Police Department are going well, reported Police Chief Curt Drake.

The department's SUV had its siren replaced with a good, used one, he said. A new camera has been installed, thanks to a state grant.

Council members also:

Discussed the upcoming filing period for candidates. Four positions will be available -- mayor, tax collector, southward alderman and northward alderman. Each position is a two-year position. The filing period is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 11 through Jan. 14, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. The local election is set for April 2.

Decided to donate the rest of the food leftover from the Ozark Orchard Festival to Hope Kitchen in Neosho. Buns, hamburgers and hot dogs have been stored in a freezer since the festival in late September. Officials thought it best to donate the remainder of the food. Then, the freezer will be empty and officials can save some money with the freezer not in operation over the winter.

General News on 11/29/2018