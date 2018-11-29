Sally Carroll

McDonald County Pressscarroll@nwadg.com

Goodman officials are hoping to keep the budget in the black in 2019.

As officials begin budget planning for the new year, intentions are to keep operations on budget.

"It's pretty tight," said Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond. "It's pretty flat. We want to maintain being in the black."

Officials have set reconstruction projects as a priority. City council members want to build a new gazebo to replace the one destroyed in the April 2017 tornado.

Aldermen are interested in rebuilding the community building that also was demolished in the tornado. Richmond said the city has $60,000 in reserves that the insurance company paid in. "We know that won't build it," Richmond said, but the payment will provide a base for potential plans.

Officials are expected to consider rebuilding plans and construction costs.

"It's something to discuss," Richmond said. "We want to talk about how to move forward with that."

Aldermen will hold three to four meetings before approving the 2019 budget, Richmond said.

General News on 11/29/2018