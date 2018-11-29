Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jason E. Potter vs. Sarah K. Potter. Dissolution.

Tina Depriest vs. Shawn D. Depriest. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Jessi Kay Deason. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Cara Renee Horton vs. Chad Aaron Horton. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Dustin Crockett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $136.50.

David Gilbert. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $136.50.

George Allen Rauch. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $194.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Christopher Williams et al. Unlawful detainer.

JHPDE Finance 1, LLC vs. Tony M. Franklin. Breach of contract.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Mabin Cook. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Michael G. Shaw et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Yvonne Materne et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jeannie M. Laffiteau. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sharron Dean. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Edward O. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John Wayne Sooter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lindsey M. Renner. Drove vehicle to left side of roadway within 100 feet of intersection or railroad grade crossing.

Shawnda Rachelle Erickson. Assault.

Alesia Nichole Purvis. Theft/stealing.

Jerrod Dewayne Wynne. Violated order of protection for adult.

Admrire Noe. DWI -- alcohol.

Felonies:

Matthew M. Daleske. Domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Crystal Hahn. Property damage.

Alex D. Hammond. Theft/stealing.

James R. Dawson. DWI -- alcohol.

Cristina L. Talbert. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Jeremy L. Talbert. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Paul J. Demartini. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Christopher Williams et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Emily A. Woodrum. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Brittany N. Anderson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.50.

Tabitha F. Calvin. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

George W. Fecko. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $97.50.

David Gilbert. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $650.

Amea E. Grohler. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Juan Francisco Sosa Pineda. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Stephanie Zinn. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

None.

Fine Collection Center

None.

