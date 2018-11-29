This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov. 9
Pepper Dawn Evenson, 42, Stella, DWI -- alcohol
Melissa Leanne Heightner, 49, Goodman, shoplifting
Jose Antonio Luevano, 25, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer and driving while revoked/suspended
Ronald G. Wilson, 62, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Nov. 10
John Daniel Clark, 29, Anderson, domestic assault
Raquel Fuentes, 44, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
John Paschael Luttrell, 52, Anderson, stealing of leased or rented property
Stephanie Ann Potarf, 44, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Nov. 11
Cynthia V. Boydston, 42, Goodman, passing bad check
James Arthur Hammill, 61, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Nov. 12
Earnest Lee Crawford, 41, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Edmund Anthony Sideravage III, 26, Noel, assault
Nov. 13
Feliciano Alvarrez Serrano, 31, Kansas City, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Neta Lou Harris, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing
Steven B. Norris, 26, Bentonville, Ark., passing bad check
Adrian Turner, 30, no address given, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Nov. 14
Mark Jason Branstetter, 36, Lanagan, arson
Abdullah Muhammad, no age given, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Rex Elton Swanda, 59, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle
Heather Dawn Walker, 26, Pineville, trespassing
Sammie Joe Walker, 44, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle
Nov. 15
Savino Armando Chevaili, 28, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult, passing bad check and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Juan Diego Chipwelong Matagolia, 39, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Brady Calvin Shafer, 26, Anderson, shoplifting
Jeremy Treat, 25, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Nov. 16
George Wesley Fecko, 18, Joplin, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally
Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 17, Rogers, Ark., burglary and theft/stealing
Eric William Greer, 34, Goodman, domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Kody Ryan Layton, 32, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Dustin Shane Tygart, 33, Noel, passing bad check and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Aaron Paul Wellesley, 35, Rogers, Ark., burglary
Ronald G. Wilson, 62, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Nov. 17
Joseph Action, 27, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Margaret Edgar, 48, Noel, domestic assault
Pius Sohl, 53, Noel, domestic assault
