This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 9

Pepper Dawn Evenson, 42, Stella, DWI -- alcohol

Melissa Leanne Heightner, 49, Goodman, shoplifting

Jose Antonio Luevano, 25, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer and driving while revoked/suspended

Ronald G. Wilson, 62, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Nov. 10

John Daniel Clark, 29, Anderson, domestic assault

Raquel Fuentes, 44, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

John Paschael Luttrell, 52, Anderson, stealing of leased or rented property

Stephanie Ann Potarf, 44, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Nov. 11

Cynthia V. Boydston, 42, Goodman, passing bad check

James Arthur Hammill, 61, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Nov. 12

Earnest Lee Crawford, 41, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Edmund Anthony Sideravage III, 26, Noel, assault

Nov. 13

Feliciano Alvarrez Serrano, 31, Kansas City, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Neta Lou Harris, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing

Steven B. Norris, 26, Bentonville, Ark., passing bad check

Adrian Turner, 30, no address given, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Nov. 14

Mark Jason Branstetter, 36, Lanagan, arson

Abdullah Muhammad, no age given, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Rex Elton Swanda, 59, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle

Heather Dawn Walker, 26, Pineville, trespassing

Sammie Joe Walker, 44, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle

Nov. 15

Savino Armando Chevaili, 28, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult, passing bad check and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Juan Diego Chipwelong Matagolia, 39, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Brady Calvin Shafer, 26, Anderson, shoplifting

Jeremy Treat, 25, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Nov. 16

George Wesley Fecko, 18, Joplin, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally

Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 17, Rogers, Ark., burglary and theft/stealing

Eric William Greer, 34, Goodman, domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Kody Ryan Layton, 32, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Dustin Shane Tygart, 33, Noel, passing bad check and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Aaron Paul Wellesley, 35, Rogers, Ark., burglary

Ronald G. Wilson, 62, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Nov. 17

Joseph Action, 27, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Margaret Edgar, 48, Noel, domestic assault

Pius Sohl, 53, Noel, domestic assault

