We were so glad to have the young couple with the sweet children. We hope that you were blessed and can come back again.

There was a request for Pastor Bob Cartwright to sing "I'm Too Close to Turn Back Now." He puts so much spirit into the song that he is asked to sing it more often than he thinks he should. Some songs and the way they are sung touch hearts. We don't tell him often, but we appreciate and love him and Sister Naomi. The words of that song reminds me of a scripture: "If a man puts his hand to the plow and looks back, he is not worthy of the kingdom of God." We do not gain anything by dwelling on things of the past because we cannot change any part of it. Instead, we are to look to the future, as Paul wrote, and strive for perfection. We will never be perfect until we go through those pearly gates, however, that does not mean that we should take part in sinful ways of the world.

This thing about remembering is very needful and an encouraging part of the born-again Christian. The Holy Spirit often reminds us of the way God rewards and corrects the faithful. There is a very interesting story in Daniel 4:4-26. Most know about King Nebuchadnezzar and his troubling dreams. He called for all of the wise men of the kingdom and none could interpret the dreams which the King proclaimed were troubling him and making him fearful. He asked the astrologers and soothsayers, but none could satisfy his need for peace. The dreams were very strange. He realized that Daniel could give him the interpretation because he knew Daniel was filled with the Spirit of the Holy God. This entire chapter of Daniel should be read, as there are many facts described in the vision inside the King's head. At one point he was lowered to the place of eating grass with the oxen. Finally, he gave praise and honor to the King of the heaven. You see, he remembered what was revealed to him and was exceedingly grateful that he was brought back to the majesty and excellence of his kingdom.

We often need to be reminded of where we came from and the condition of our life before we chose to walk in the ways of the Lord. In Psalm 103, starting with the first verse, David declared that blessed is the Lord and forget not all his benefits. He has forgiven us all our iniquities and healed all our diseases according to his will. He has redeemed our lives from destruction and crowned us with loving kindness and gives to all who ask, tender mercies. The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy. In verse 18 he tells us that whosoever remembers his commandments and does them will be with him in heaven. If that doesn't stir you and give you a new determination, I will have to say you are as Nebuchadnezzar, and you need to regain vision.

In the Psalm 50:10, we read that we should pray for God to create in us a clean heart and renew a right spirit within us. Sometimes memories are not welcomed. Remember the story of Peter in Luke 22:31-34, which tells of Peter's dedication to the Lord but that when the time of testing was to come, Jesus told him he would fail? Jesus told Peter that before the cock crowed he would deny him three times. Just as Peter was telling men that he did not know the Christ, the cock crowed and Peter remembered what the Lord said and he went out and wept bitterly. Pastor Bob made it clear that we should never forget that Jesus is Lord and none other can compare to his majesty.

When you reach the end of the day, stop and remember what God has done for you and give him praise, for he is worthy of all praise and honor.

We at the Cove would love to have you worship with us -- I know you will be blessed -- and to hear the truth of the word brings a desire to live your life in the Lord. Our service is at 10:30 on Sunday morning and 6 in the evening. Or maybe you would like to join us as we have Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Just know that you are always welcome.

Religion on 11/29/2018