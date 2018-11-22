RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Travis Bell (center) posts the American flag during a color guard ceremony by the America Legion Post 392 at the Noel Senior Center on Saturday night.

The Noel Senior Center held a veterans appreciation night on Saturday, which drew a large crowd for dinner and music.

Veterans from American Legion Post 392 were on hand to present a color guard, following music by the Tar Top Travelers.

Among those in attendance from the American Legion Post was Mark Bartley of Pineville, who retired from the Army as a colonel after 30 years. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Panama, Okinawa, Japan, Kuwait, England, Spain, France, Ethiopia and has been in every state in the union, he said.

Chester Neel of Anderson serves on the board of aldermen in Anderson. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era but was sent to Germany instead of Vietnam.

John Naylor of Noesho is the honor guard commander for American Legion Post 392. He said the post has had 89 man hours since Nov. 8 doing color guards. He served in the Air Force for 20 years, mainly in southeast Asia and Europe, he said. He did four tours in Vietnam.

Tim McCain was in the Army for 22 years. He served in Pleasanton, Kan., Fort Riley, Kan., Fort Sill, Okla., Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Olataha, Kan., Lenexa, Kan., and Ottawa, Kan. On the weekends, he was a Howitzer section chief, and during the week he was a training non-commissioned officer. He retired as a staff sergeant.

Roger Wilson was in the Army four and a half years. He was an E5 sergeant and served in Vietnam in 1971 and 1972. He also served in Fort Carson, Colo., Schochfield, Hawaii, and Leavenworth, Kan. He was a crew chief on hueys.

Jim Leonard was in the Army from 1958 to 1962. He served in Fort Campbell, Ky., Aberdeen, Md., Camp Drum, N.Y., and Fort Knox, Ky. He was a wheel and track mechanic on tanks and trucks.

Dennis Kirk is a Navy veteran. He was on active duty for six years and in the reserves for 23 years. He retired as a chief warrant officer.

At the beginning of the evening, the Tar Top Travelers played an armed forces medley, asking members of each branch to stand and be recognized when their song was played.

"We worked really hard to try to honor our veterans tonight," said Louine Gardner, director of the Noel Senior Center. "This group plays for us every third Saturday night, and we usually have a potluck, but tonight the McDonald County Senior Board provided the main meal and people brought in desserts. I'm really happy with it."

Lea Orlick, a volunteer at the center, said she volunteers there every day.

"It's wonderful," she said of the event. "We have worked hard for this; Louine and I have really worked hard for it."

Following the posting of the colors, there was a prayer, and then veterans were invited to go first for dinner.

