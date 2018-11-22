We had visitors this Lord's Day, Brother Dale Hunnycutts, daughter Sharon and her husband Chaz came to worship with us. Of course Brother Dale was very happy when he and Sharon sang for us. The song that they chose was "How Big is God." It was very inspiring and I'm sure all were blessed. Another great celebration was the birthday of Sister Charlene Taylor. She is loved by everyone and is a welcomed member of our church family. May she be blessed with many more years of service to the Lord.

When Pastor Bob Cartwright began his sermon he repeated a question that he has asked many times. "What is happening to the Church?" He stressed the fact that God's children are the church, not the walls of the building. The word of God tells us that in the last days there will be a falling away. That's what we are seeing today. There are many churches that have closed their doors because without the people it is impossible to take care of the cost of keeping the building open. There are many things that a Pastor has to provide in order to have a place of worship. We are reminded again that the church is vanishing because of the lack of dedicated workers. We so appreciate the fact that our church families are always there to work where they are needed. Have you ever asked that question? "Is He is big enough to meet the needs of a world filled with a needy and confused group of people?"

In II Chronicles 7:14, it sums up what God's instructions are concerning what is required of the church. Remember when we speak of church, we are talking about the children who come to worship, for they are the ones who have dedicated their lives to obey the word. It's very plain that in verse 14 he speaks directly to us. He tells us, "If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their lands." Jesus warns us to always put God first in our lives and we can spend eternity with him in a wonderful place of peace and love. It is very important to stay in the will of the Lord, because if we try to do things our way we often fail. That's why so many of our problems seem like a mountain that is impossible to cross. We know that with God all things are possible for he knows the future and will bring us through to victory.

Psalm 100:3 tells us to know the Lord for it is he who has made us and not we ourselves; we are his people and sheep of his pasture. The stories of how God leads his children are such a blessing, however it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of a living God. Isaiah 22:23 makes us aware of the power of obedient people. He used the nail as an example of how he will fasten us to a sure place. He expects dedication and obedience and in turn we will lay up treasures where there will be no sorrow and the streets are made of gold. We cannot imagine what God has prepared for his own.

So please take this message, that Pastor has prepared, and apply it to your life. Don't make the mistake of being among those who are living in a vanishing church. In any church, we need members that we know we can depend on. In times of trouble, we do not have to stand alone, we can call upon our brothers and sisters in Christ and there will be a strong shoulder to lean on. Without a shepherd, the sheep cannot find their way.

In Ecclesiastes 12:10-13, "He again speaks of the nail as a way to live steadfast in the word and keep his commandments." JESUS is the mediator between God and the church. Do you have a nail holding you to the right path? Let God be your master and shepherd. One day you will receive a reward worth more than you can imagine.

In closing, Pastor Bob expressed how we must not follow the ways of evil but seek the leading of the Master. We are so blessed to have a man of God who is dedicated to his flock and will never leave you without council when you ask.

A grand welcome to everyone who would like to be a part of this congregation and join in worship services where Pastor Bob Cartwright ministers the truth. Plan to attend and be blessed by Bible teachings every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. All services are held at Cove Mission of Hope Church, located at 53 MO-59, southwest of Lanagan.

