There was no half-time speech to be given. After all, Scott was a relatively new coach and he was aware of the thoughts that must have been on the minds of the 16 soccer players, that group of young ladies who had been together as a team and as friends for 10 years.

Dave, the coach who had taught those 16 young ladies how to be exceptional soccer players had also taught them to be proud and strong young women. Jordan, a defender and sweeper for the team asked Scott if she might say a few words.

"Sure, hey everyone, listen up. Jordan wants to say something."

"We've been together for 10 years now and we know what Dave would ask of us. He would ask each of us to play hard this second half so we could later look back on this game and this moment in time and be proud of ourselves. He would tell us that this will be 45 minutes which we will always remember. So let's play this second half for Dave and for ourselves."

The girls were silent and with locked arms formed a circle. "I want to make Dave proud of me, Stephanie said in not much more than a whisper." "Me too," the words echoed from around the circle and from girl to girl, "me too."

The second half began with each team having scored a goal in the first half of play. Neither team seemed to generate much offense in the second half as both defenses were tenacious. However, as the game neared the final minute, a crossing pass found one of the St. Louis Soccer Club Strikers and Alyssa leaped into the air and, with a solid head strike, sent the ball into the back of the Michigan team's net.

The shouts, hugs and high-fives were shortlived, however, as the referee's assistant held the flag up, signaling that Alyssa was offside. The referee discounted the goal and placed the ball in front of the net, allowing the Michigan goalkeeper to send the ball upfield. The ball had just made contact with the ground when the referee's whistle signaled the end of regular time.

The overtime went into the eighth minute when a bit of loose grass caused Jordan's double-knot-tied soccer shoes to slide from beneath her. That slight miscue was all the opportunity that was needed by the Michigan forward as she blasted a right-footed rocket that found the upper left corner of the net. St. Louis' keeper, Kayla got a finger on the knuckling ball but that couldn't stop the game-winning shot.

As thoughts of writing this piece replaced dreams and sleep was not possible, I realized that I needed to reach out to the soccer girls, now women, and ask for their thoughts about those years of soccer and Coach Dave. My curiosity also needed to be satisfied, and I needed to know what paths the girls' lives had taken. I gave the matter some thought, then, via email, reached out to one of the girls, Stephanie.

No more than a day passed when the first of many emails began to fill my email's inbox. I carefully read and reread over and over again those communications and some were so heartwarming that I'll admit to wiping some moisture from the corner of my eye. My, how those once young girls had grown.

The first email was from Lindsay.

"I tell you this only because, in so many ways, the lessons that Dave taught us years ago took me time and miles to fully understand. Of course, he was a fantastic soccer coach who taught us to execute set plays, trap forwards in an offside position and work not as 11 individuals but as a cohesive unit out on the field. And while those lessons rapidly came to fruition out on the pitch, behind the facade of soccer instruction, Dave was teaching us about life, only I didn't know it at the time.

"One of my clearest memories of Dave's coaching came after we lost in a regional championship game. With only a few minutes to go in the match, the other team scored to take the lead. Feeling defeated, we slowly grabbed the ball from the back of our net and walked it up to the midline. Not much later, the ref blew the whistle and that was it. At practice the following Monday, Dave instructed us to put our soccer balls to the side, we were going to spend the whole two hours running. And true to his word, that's what we did. I assumed that he was mad because we lost and took our punishment at face value. That wasn't Dave. Though, of course, a competitive person, he understood the peaks and valleys of competition. So why then was he angry? Because we had assumed defeat before the final whistle had blown. We had wasted valuable time getting the ball from the back of our net to start play again, time that we could be using, not wasting. Even when you feel the overwhelming defeat from pulling a ball out of the back of your own net, pick yourself back up and run the ball to the midline to start again.

"I also can vividly remember the last night that I saw Dave. We held a candlelight vigil outside of his house so that we could all be together as a team one last time. A couple of us girls went into the house to see Dave and I can remember that, at that time, I had obtained a scholarship to play soccer at college (it was not Quincy, where I ended up going). I just can remember even with everything he was going through in those last couple of days, how incredibly proud he was of me when he found this out and how he cared so much more about this than everything that was happening to him. But that was Dave."

Allie's email talked about a lesson learned. "The team played well in a tournament game but the players gave a lackluster performance and poor effort. David reminded us of how good each of us was and challenged us to be accountable for our performance and effort."

The St. Louis Strikers girls' soccer team won 10 straight Missouri State Cup Championships -- a feat that has never been equaled. They were consistently ranked as one of the nation's top 10 teams and were often afforded the number one ranking.

All 16 of the girls received college soccer scholarship offers and 14 accepted. Only Samantha and Katherine chose not to play college soccer. Samantha is now married and is a stay-at-home mother of three. Katherine received numerous academic accolades and is now a practicing attorney.

I received responses from 12 of the 16 girls. In addition to recollections of the team, Coach Dave and life lessons learned, each former Striker talked about her life now and her career and how proud Dave would be if he knew how much he had, in some small way, helped to shape the lives of these special young women.

The list of careers included a physician's group business manager, a CPA, an architect, an attorney, two nurses, three school teachers, two doctors and one current professional soccer player, Alyssa.

Some of the girls still reside in the St. Louis area and, if you visit Forest Park on any given weekend afternoon, you might notice a group of women playing the beautiful game. There will be screams asking for the ball, laughter and, once in a while after a poor pass, someone will surely shout, "Dave wouldn't like that. We'd be running laps tomorrow."

My wife Robin and I saw the girls one last time. They were playing in a tournament which took place just before the start of their college lives. As one would expect, the Strikers won and, following the game and quite unexpectedly, the whole team came to the sidelines where Robin and I stood.

"We took a vote and the results were unanimous," Stephanie announced. She extended her hand and in it was the 2007 Missouri State Cup Championship trophy. "We want you to have this."

Robin didn't, or couldn't, speak and I could only muster a muffled, "thank you; thank each and every one of you."

The trophy now rests on a bookshelf just to the left of my computer.

Dave never knew about Allyssa's disallowed game-winning goal. He didn't see the patch of grass fly into the air as Jordan lost her footing. Coach Dave died in October of 2006, nine months prior to the regional championship game in Des Moines, Iowa. He was 38 years old.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 11/22/2018