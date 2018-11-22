Shirley Jean Brendel

Oct. 6, 1936

Nov. 14, 2018

Shirley Jean Brendel, 82, of Goodman, Mo., died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Oak Pointe in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Oct. 6,1936, in Miami, Okla., to Lloyd and Anna (West) Loncarich. She was married to Rudolph Brendel. She was a librarian at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rudolph Brendel (1967); two brothers, Billy Joe Loncarich and Donald Wayne Loncarich.

Survivors include her son, Randall Brendel (Valerie) of Neosho; a brother, James Loncarich (Patsy) of Neosho; a sister, Lois Ann Klatt of Pierce City, Mo.; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 19, 2018.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Reena Eberle

June 27, 1960

Nov. 10, 2018

Reena Eberle, 58, of Pineville Missouri, passed away on November 10, 2018.

She was born June 27,1960, to Dallas DeWitt and Ruby (Wise) Cargile in Aurora, Missouri. In 1981, Reena married Brett Eberle and had one child Shandy and, through life, they remained steadfast friends. Later in life, Reena met Donald Feckner and Sheydell and Sheyenne were born. Reena was immensely proud of her children, family and lived life to the fullest. She had a vast love for animals, hunting and fishing. She is known for being a true friend. While we look back at Reena's life and love for the Lord, we are reminded: The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those crushed in spirit.

Survivors include her mother, Ruby Cargile of Pineville; her sister, Teena (Mark) Stewart of Pineville; her brother, Greg (Midge) DeWitt of Pineville; her children, Shandy Eberle of Waco, Texas, Sheyenne Feckner of Goessel, Kansas, and Shaydell Feckner of Walton, Kansas. Also included are Helen Eberle, Brett Eberle and Donald Feckner. The very best "remember when's" are made by very special friends.

Reena was preceded in death by infant brother, Jack, and Bill Cargile.

A private family gathering and burial will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri.

Donna Lou Sweet Goodman

Jan. 16, 1934

Nov. 15, 2018

Donna Lou Sweet Goodman ascended into heaven having passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 15, 2018. She was 84 years old and a longtime resident of Winchester, MA. A loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, she was known by all for her passion for those individuals and causes held close to her heart.

Beloved wife for 39 years to the late Dr. Max L. Goodman, she is survived by two sons, Michael T. Goodman (Elizabeth), Mandeville, LA, and Jeffery P. Goodman (Julieann), Milton, MA; daughter Laura J. Goodman, San Diego, CA; grandchildren Peter M. Gahagan (Erica), Covington, LA, Paul J. Goodman, Liam M. Goodman, and James M. Goodman all of Milton, MA; great-grandchildren, Liam M. Gahagan and Emelia M. Gahagan of Covington, LA; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was born January 16, 1934, in Skiatook, OK, the daughter of Thomas Sweet and Bonnibel Brown Sweet and raised in Pineville, MO, with the loving assistance of her grandparents, James and Rose Brown. She made her motion picture debut at the age of four as an extra in the 1939 film about Jesse James starring Tyrone Power and Henry Fonda that was filmed in McDonald County, Missouri. At a young age, she discovered her love of music, learning to play piano, clarinet, and saxophone, and she was enamored by many musical genres, yet most fond of jazz. She completed high school early and then after graduating from the University of Arkansas, she embarked on a summer bicycling journey through Europe and often told of how one day she inadvertently pedaled her way into the midst of the Tour de France. In Memphis, TN, Donna made history as part of the pioneer research team that conducted America's first large-scale "Pap" smear screening study for cervical carcinoma.

Her devoted faith started with her attendance at Sunday school at her hometown Methodist Church and culminated in her 55 years as an active member of Winchester's Crawford Memorial Methodist Church. She was proud of her involvement in the establishment of Crawford's nursery school program. Donna participated in various Winchester community activities, including the A Better Chance (ABC) program, the Winton Club, and the Home & Garden Club. She enjoyed being outdoors (especially barefoot), genealogy, historical preservation, birding, spending time with friends and family and needling the three Red Sox fans she raised about her unending love of the New York Yankees. Donna was a unique, intelligent, devoted, hard-working, independent, generous, and caring woman, who left a memorable impact on everyone who knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering scheduled to be held at Crawford Memorial Methodist Church, 34 Dix Street, Winchester, MA 01890 on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. and reception to follow. Interment will be private at a later date. The family wishes to extend a special appreciation to Donna's hospice and medical providers. In lieu of flowers, please consider celebrating Donna's life with a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice.

Robert Alan Hoffman, Sr.

Oct. 19, 1936

Nov. 15, 2018

Robert Alan "Bob" Hoffman Sr., 82, of Stella, Mo., died Nov. 15, 2018, in his home.

He was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Manchester, Conn. He graduated from Manchester High School before joining the U.S. Navy in 1956 where he served in the Naval construction battalion. He married Rosemarie Elise (Schnabel) on Aug. 15, 1959. Moving to Vermont in 1970, he bought and farmed a dairy farm before moving his family to Missouri in 1977 where he worked 10 years for Pet Milk in Neosho until the plant closed.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Rose; three sons; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 23, 2018, at Anderson United Methodist Church, 702 Patterson St., Anderson, officiated by Pastor Nicholas Van Dam. A dinner with family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial at a later date will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.

He liked to listen to KNEO Christian Radio frequently and, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in his name to the radio station at, 10827 Highway 86 E., Neosho, MO, 65850.

