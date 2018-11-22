Jason O'Brien of Pineville is part of a team that recently won the United States Team Roping Championships finals in Oklahoma City.

O'Brien's partner is Jack Foster of Humansville, Mo. Foster is the header, meaning he ropes the calf's horns. O'Brien is the heeler, meaning he ropes the back two feet.

O'Brien said he has been roping since he was 15, and he is now 43.

"I've won a bunch over the years. I've been really close a few times to winning a big one, but this is the first that I've actually won," he said.

The United States Team Roping Championships finals are held every year in Oklahoma City the last week in October. The division O'Brien and Foster won was the Number 10 Shootout.

"We won $23,500 a man and Bob's Custom Saddles, gift belt buckles, a new felt Resistol hat and a new pair of ostrich Tony Lama boots. I finally got lucky for a change," he said.

O'Brien is a rancher in Pineville. He raises cattle and horses and also trains and sells team-roping horses. He has been a rancher for 25 years.

"It's just something that we do pretty much every day on the ranch when we have to doctor cattle," he said of roping. "I've done pretty much everything there is to do in life, but team roping is the most exciting of any event I've ever done."

O'Brien grew up in Pineville. He still lives on the same ranch where he was born. He had a brother that did team roping when he was very young. His brother went on to do other things in the horse industry, he said.

"When I was about 15, I started going out and roping with some local guys here in Pineville, Gene Bunch and Sam Helm. Those two got me very interested; and when I was about 19, I got to know Bob Hazelwood. Bob is the one that taught me my horsemanship and how to really rope," he said.

"It's been very interesting," he continued. "I've got four kids that all rope -- Ashton, Allie, Roper and Pate. I didn't get to go out and rope a lot. I roped around home and trained horses, but I didn't get to go to the circuits a lot. This last couple of years, I've got to really concentrate on my roping and go to the bigger ones. We leave here in about three weeks and go to Arizona for about 10 days, and then we go to Las Vegas, Nev., for the World Series Team Roping."

Asked how he felt about winning the USTRC finals, he said, "Very excited. It's been a lifetime going. To win it with one of my team roping friends was even better. It was really, really, really hard to describe the feeling of it. Because you work so hard at it. In team roping, not only do you have to rope good and ride your horse good, but your partner does too."

"In Vegas, the stakes are really high," he said. "It pays a couple hundred thousand per man."

