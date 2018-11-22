People in the Noel area who are wanting to recycle now will have to travel to Neosho or Bella Vista, Ark., to do so.

The recycling center is now closed and the city council decided on Nov. 13 to sell the land and the building to Bernice Sanitation.

Noel Mayor Lewis Davis said the city simply couldn't afford to keep the recycling center open.

The center had been in operation in Noel for seven or eight years, Davis estimated, but lost money over time.

With prices dropping for recycled goods, the city couldn't maintain any profits.

The cost of cardboard is down to about $95 a ton, and plastic goods also have taken a hit, Davis said.

"It's about half of what it was a year ago," Davis said, referring to overall prices for recycled items.

The last two large loads of cardboard brought in $3,000, he said.

The city council officially decided in September to close the facility. Then, after publishing the information in the newspaper and receiving one bid, aldermen voted to sell the land and building to Bernice Sanitation.

Lewis said equipment has been moved out and the building is being cleaned up.

With the land and building sold, the former center will house the sanitation company's trucks, he said.

