The Noel Fire Department is hosting its 17th annual "Christmas for Kids" Toy Drive.

The fire department is accepting new and gently used toys for children in the Noel and Lanagan areas. Firefighters also are accepting coats, hats, gloves, non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

The department will team up with Cafe 59 in Noel for a fundraiser on Thanksgiving Day. All proceeds will benefit the toy drive, said Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett.

Cafe 59 will host a turkey dinner, beginning at 10 a.m. Those who wish to participate can enjoy a good meal and help the toy drive cause.

Firefighters will continue to collect through coming weeks. Dec. 19 is the last day to donate, Barrett said. Firefighters will begin distributing the toys on Dec. 20 in Lanagan and Dec. 21 in Noel., he said.

Donations may be dropped off at the fire department, 505 N. Cliffside Drive. For information, call 417-475-3554.

General News on 11/22/2018