The McDonald County High School soccer team set a season-high in wins with an 8-8-1 record.

Four members of the team have received all-district honors.

Named to the first team of the Missouri Class 3, District 12 all-district team were Jeobany Marcos, a junior midfielder, and Eh Doh Say, a junior forward.

Earning second-team honors were Ulizes Lazaro, a senior, defender, and Jaw Soe, also a junior midfielder.

Sports on 11/22/2018