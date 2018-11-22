The McDonald County High School soccer team set a season-high in wins with an 8-8-1 record.
Four members of the team have received all-district honors.
Named to the first team of the Missouri Class 3, District 12 all-district team were Jeobany Marcos, a junior midfielder, and Eh Doh Say, a junior forward.
Earning second-team honors were Ulizes Lazaro, a senior, defender, and Jaw Soe, also a junior midfielder.Sports on 11/22/2018
