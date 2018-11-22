RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County junior guard Rita Santillan goes in for a layup during the Lady Mustangs' scrimmage against Webb City on Nov. 15 at Mount Vernon High School.

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs took to the floor on Nov. 15 for the first time under new coach Chris Kennedy.

The problem was the Lady Mustangs faced probably the three best teams in southwest Missouri at their annual jamboree held at Mount Vernon High School.

For the most part, McDonald County held its own against Carl Junction and Webb City but struggled against the full-court trapping defense of the Lady Mountaineers.

"I think right now our defense is ahead of our offense," Kennedy said. "I feel our rebounding was pretty good against Carl Junction and Webb City. Offensively, we are going to have to tune up some things. It's going to take a while to get our philosophy instilled in the girls.

McDonald County opened against Carl Junction, getting outscored 6-2 in the first quarter and 12-5 in the second.

Carl Junction's Katie Scott, who earned first team all-state honors in leading the Lady Bulldogs to the final four last year, scored nine of Carl Junctions 18 points in the two quarters.

Carl Junction jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before Rita Santillan scored the Lady Mustangs first two points of the night.

McDonald County's Mollie Milleson hit a free throw to start the second session before Carl Junction reeled off nine straight points. Kristen Penn and Alexa Kitlen hit back-to-back buckets for the Lady Mustangs to cut the lead to 9-5, but Carl Junction scored the final three points of the quarter.

Webb City claimed a 10-5 decision in the first quarter and added a 12-1 win in the second.

Santillan's bucket early in the first session tied the game at 2-2 before Webb City hit consecutive baskets to take a 6-2 lead. Santillan answered with a three-pointer to cut the lead to 6-5, but Webb City scored the final four points of the quarter.

McDonald County trailed 3-0 late in the second session before the Lady Cardinals scored nine points in the final minute and a half, including a bucket at the buzzer.

The Lady Mustangs' only point came on a free throw from Mattie Leach.

Mount Vernon jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the first session before Penn hit a trey to make the final score 18-3. The Lady Mountaineers added a 19-0 decision in the second.

"In the last game against Mount Vernon, I felt we were a little tired and that was Mount Vernon's first time to take the floor, so they were a little pumped up," Kennedy said. "It's one of those things where that is where we want to get to. We want to play with that effort, that intensity and with that ability to shoot the ball."

The Lady Mustangs open the season for real against Nevada at 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 in the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic at Carl Junction High School. McDonald County then takes on Neosho at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, with the finals set for Nov. 29.

