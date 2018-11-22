Sign in
JV Wrestlers Bring Home Four Champions by Rick Peck | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County High School wrestling team had four individual champions at the Fayetteville JV Wrestling Tournament held on Nov. 17 at Fayetteville High School.

Winning championships for the Mustangs were Jacob Owens (3-0), Junior Teriek (5-0), Jesus Ocampo (4-0) and Junior Eliam (4-0).

Taking second place for the Mustangs were Eh Doh Say (3-1) and Jordan Meador (4-1).

Also competing with their records were Kevin Dukes, 0-5; Ryan Donica, 0-4; Justin Smith, 1-4; Andrew Watkins, 1-2; Leon Zacarias, 2-3; Levi Neale, 0-3; Carl Iohp, 1-2; and Tanner Harnar, 0-3.

Sports on 11/22/2018

Print Headline: JV Wrestlers Bring Home Four Champions

