Girls Basketball

The McDonald County eighth-grade girls' basketball team improved to 5-1 for the season with a 25-18 win over Cassville on Nov. 13 at Cassville.

Lexie Abbott and Megan Elwood led a balanced scoring attack with six points each, while Samara Smith added five and Ruth Sherman and Hailee Montgomery had four each.

Cassville claimed an 8-5 win in the B game. Kadence Elliot led the Lady Mustangs with four points. Cassandra Buzzard had one.

The McDonald County seventh grade girls claimed a 35-10 win behind 13 points from Katelynn Townsend. Carlee Cooper and Natalie added six points each, and Nevaeh Dodson and Anna Clarkson had four to help the seventh grade improve to 4-2.

The seventh grade B team added an 18-2 win. River Killion had seven points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Grace Walthall with four points, Peyton Cooper three and Isabel Monsalvo and Madison Anderson two each.

Wrestling

The McDonald County junior high wrestling team improved to 5-0 in duals with four wins last week. McDonald County defeated Neosho 108-58 and Nevada 66-24 on Nov. 13 at MCHS.

Picking wins by pins for the Mustangs against Neosho were Ayden Ball (two), Andrew Montgomery (two), Cross Spencer (two), Gunner Cooper, Kamal Jett, Kasen Hahn, Levi Smith, Colter Vick, Weston Gordon, Jayce Hitt and Angel Mendoza.

Picking up decisions for McDonald County were D-Shawn Defang (two), Samuel Murphy (two), Jacob Gordon, Blaine Ortiz, Fisher Sanny, Hahn and Smith.

Results from Nevada were not available.

McDonald then claimed a 169-22 win over Joplin and a 47-27 win over Monett on Nov. 15.

Winning by pin for the Mustangs against Joplin were Montgomery (three), Sanny (two), Jett, Hahn, Vick, Murphy, Defang, Mendoza, Cooper, Jacob Gordon and Brayden Jackson.

Winning by decision were Cooper (two), Ball (two), Juan Morales (two), Murphy, Jackson, Hahn, Ortiz and Spencer.

Claiming wins by pin against Monett were Defang, Ortiz, Hitt(two) and Murphy. Decisions were claimed by Ortiz, Defang and Weston Gordon.

Sports on 11/22/2018