RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County sophomore guard Trent Alik gets hip-checked while driving the baseline in a scrimmage against the Neosho Wildcats on Nov. 16 at Joplin High School.

McDonald County High School boys' basketball coach Kyle Fields said the best thing about the Mustangs' jamboree held Nov. 16 at Joplin High School was that McDonald County has three weeks to fix the mistakes they made before the season opens on Dec. 4.

McDonald County faced Joplin, Lamar and Neosho at the annual four-team scrimmage to open the high school basketball season.

Joplin claimed 20-11 and 15-9 wins over the Mustangs in the two six-minute quarters, while Lamar won 22-5 and 8-2.

McDonald County beat Neosho 10-6 in the first quarter before Neosho claimed a 7-5 in the second.

"We are putting in a new system with lots of new parts and it's going to take some time," Fields said. "We didn't expect overnight success. We need to get a lot of reps to get better and we are going to have three weeks of good practices to get ready for the season opener."

Boston Dowd scored the first two points of the opening session against Joplin, but the Eagles answered with 10 straight points. Dowd hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 10-5 before Cooper Reece and the Eagles traded back-to-back baskets.

Joplin then scored four straight points for an 18-9 score before a pair of free throws by Dowd and a buzzer beater by the Eagles made the final score 20-11.

McDonald County led 7-2 to start the second session before Joplin closed by scoring 13 of the final 15 points for a 15-9 decision.

Tae-Shaun Alik had four points to lead the Mustangs, while Reece had three points and Ben Mora two to round out the scoring for McDonald County.

Lamar claimed a 22-5 win against the Mustangs in the first session and an 8-2 win in the second.

Dowd had three points and Trent Alik two for McDonald County's five points in the first session, while Jackson Clarkson had the Mustangs' only two points in the second.

Reece scored four points to lead McDonald County to a 10-6 win over Neosho in the first quarter. Mora, Tae-Shaun Alik and Cale Adamson each had two points to round out the scoring for the Mustangs.

The two teams were tied 5-5 late in the second session before Neosho scored to claim a 7-5 win.

Reece had three points and Koby McAlister had two for McDonald County's points.

McDonald County opens its season against Providence Academy of Rogers, Ark., on Dec. 4 at MCHS.

