McDonald County is a special place filled with neighbors who help each other in an incredible way, a local author told a group of fellow historical-minded folks gathered Sunday afternoon.

Historical author Katrina Hine told those who attended the McDonald County Historical Society quarterly meeting that, as a former Kansas flat-lander, she simply fell in love with the area when she moved here.

Interested by the uniqueness of the area, she began to conduct her own research. Along the way, she discovered the flavor of McDonald County residents.

"McDonald County is almost caught in a special time warp," she said, citing the example of some kids who helped her load up some wood.

Hine isn't afraid of hard work. She's worked on a dairy farm and hauled hay. So, after securing a load of wood in Anderson, she fully anticipated loading the wood herself.

However, she was surprised when some kids walking down the road with backpacks saw her loading up the back of her truck. They dropped their backpacks and came over to pitch in.

She told them she didn't have any extra money with which to pay them.

"We came over to help you, ma'am," they said.

Hine quickly learned that McDonald County folks are polite, call women "ma'am" and pitch in like no other.

The neighbors' friendliness and the beautiful scenery are only a couple of aspects that make the county a stand-out.

The author and freelance writer said the county's uniqueness was chronicled in Vance Randolph's book, "Tall Tales From the Ozarks." Randolph, born in 1892, vacationed in Noel with his parents when he was a small tad. He loved the area and, many years later after being kicked out of the military due to constant sickness, made his home in Pineville.

Hill-folk loved to tell stories, and men would exaggerate as an art form. The notion was referred to as "stretching a blanket" or "sawing off a windy."

Randolph, who had a love for music, also began to document Ozark ballads and folklore. A book of such is featured in the Library of Congress, Hine said.

The writer also penned another book, "Pissing in the Snow," which Hine referred to as fairly crude humor.

Hine read several excerpts from the first book. The backwoods humor, spun by men who told of farming and hunting tales, was most entertaining to many a visitor. One tale told of numerous wild turkeys that were quickly consumed by wild wolves near Cyclone.

The natural beauty of the scenery and the tales of long ago make the area one that creates an appreciation for those who live here, Hine said.

"McDonald County has such a commitment to history. What a privilege it is to live in a place that is kind of caught in a time warp and people are willing to support the Historical Society," she said.

Historical Society president Karen Dobbs said Hine really stepped up to the plate as the fill-in guest speaker in just one day's notice. The featured speaker, author Marideth Sisco, had a recent health issue and was unable to speak at the meeting on Sunday. Dobbs said Sisco will return as a guest speaker in the future.

During the business portion of the meeting, officials announced that Kayla Lankford, LaSandra McKeever and Dylan Thomas were elected to the board of directors. Five directors also were re-elected to their posts.

Dobbs reported that the museum has had 1,631 visitors so far this year. Three hundred and ten fourth-graders have toured the museum.

More than 2,000 volunteer hours have been logged, and 1,760 people have "liked" the Historical Society's Facebook page. The society totals 248 members.

Major accomplishments this year have included launching the military exhibit, which features 113 local veterans; the new 2019 calendar; and accepting and cataloging many donations, Dobbs said.

Judy Rickett reported during a financial report that the historical society has approximately $37,000 in reserve. Dobbs said the proposed 2019 budget is $42,250, down about $2,000 from 2018.

During remarks from those attending, Jo Pearcy said she was adamant about saving the old courthouse many years ago. After building a new courthouse, officials were meeting to discuss the fate of the old courthouse.

Pearcy said she temporarily left her post as teacher, leaving her class and walking down the street to the meeting, where she pleaded with officials to let her use the building.

They agreed. Pearcy, with help from her mother, then began the task of turning the former courthouse into an arts and crafts center that featured local artisans' wares.

"You cannot imagine what it looked like," she said, adding that people had not anticipated ever using the building again and the interior was quite a mess.

Pearcy thanked the historical society volunteers for their great deal of hard work and sweat in making the old courthouse a place of distinction and honor today.

"At 90 years old, I can't tell you what it has meant to me to see what you have done with it," she said.

The first courthouse on the Pineville square was built in 1867 but later burned to the ground. The second courthouse, built in 1871, now features the Historical Society's museum.

