A car chase which turned into a foot chase last week resulted in the arrest of an Arkansas fugitive through inter-agency cooperation involving departments in Missouri and Arkansas.

The chase began on Thursday morning when officers with the Noel Police Department spotted 25-year-old Jeremy Treat, of Springdale, Ark., driving a stolen Volkswagen Jetta inside city limits and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. After a short pursuit along H Highway, Treat wrecked the vehicle near North Kings Highway and Oak Street and fled on foot. He was last seen on the East side of Main Street.

McDonald County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Noel Police Department, Bella Vista Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to aid in apprehending Treat.

The public was warned that Treat was a fleeing fugitive and was to be considered armed and dangerous.

Noel schools were placed in a soft-lockdown security procedure as a safety precaution.

After hours of searching and securing the area, Treat was apprehended on H Highway, east of Mill Creek Road, along the railroad tracks.

Sheriff Michael Hall extended a special thanks to the multiple agencies involved, as well as the citizens for keeping an eye and contacting MCSO with information.

In addition to the stolen vehicle, Treat was wanted for multiple felony warrants out of Arkansas -- including theft, vehicle theft, fleeing and a warrant for absconding parole. He is currently being held in the McDonald County Jail, but Hall is unsure if he will face additional charges in Missouri.

"Noel PD started the initial pursuit and when he wrecked, so I do not know if they will be asking for any charges," he said. "I am not requesting any for the fleeing when we caught him."

General News on 11/22/2018