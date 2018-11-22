Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Joy Pankau. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

The following cases were heard:

Michael Smith vs. Melissa Smith. Judgment of dissolution.

Roseann M. Miller vs. Jeffrey D. Miller. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Mary Elain Lester. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Bailey M. Tiefenbrunn. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Gary Billups. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. John Stewart. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Billy Adams. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Amanda Maldonado. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Ayan Farah. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Cara K. E. Emerson. Theft/stealing and trespassing.

Trevor J. Norris. Assault.

Zachary Hedmin. Assault.

Jacob N. Robbins. Passing bad check.

Philip J. Rogers. Passing bad check.

Trisha Cantrell. Passing bad check.

Cindy Wynn. Passing bad check.

Terry Don Willis. Passing bad check.

Jason Lee Ventre. Passing bad check.

Jessie Sanders. Passing bad check.

Ruth Logue. Passing bad check.

Scott Mitchell. Passing bad check.

Jeffery D. Morgan. Passing bad check.

Victoria Murdock. Passing bad check.

Summer M. Puterbaugh. Passing bad check.

Carrie Waters-Rotich. Fraudulently stop payment of an instrument/s.

Randell C. Stratton. Fraudulently stop payment of an instrument/s.

Sheri Hobbs. Passing bad check.

Paul Ashmore. Passing bad check.

Mary Bice. Passing bad check.

Phillip L. Bishop. Passing bad check.

Tammy Bomar. Passing bad check.

Eddie Clough. Passing bad check.

Jill E. Hebert. Passing bad check.

Dallene D. Herrington. Passing bad check.

Melissa Leanne Heightner. Passing bad check.

Jon Hodge. Passing bad check.

Sarah Hoerner. Passing bad check.

Brian Holt. Passing bad check.

John Housley. Passing bad check.

Pamela M. Jones. Passing bad check.

Wendell Leroy Jones. Passing bad check.

Billy Leach. Passing bad check.

Daxthil O. Sibrian. DWI - alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident

Jammy S. Titer. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Peggy Smith. DWI - alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident

Brian D. Daugherty. Failure to register motor vehicle, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Pwe L. Paw. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely

Jamie S. Juzeler. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident

Jonathan D. Torres-Rosales. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Henry Isaiah Brixey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert Webster Lockler. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Frank D. Guiterrez. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

James Lewis Scott. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Juan Francisco Sosa Pineda. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Katlin Renee Wales. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Felonies:

Electro M. Mayo. Domestic assault.

Rebecca S. Payne. Theft/stealing.

Lindsey Feagin. Unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card.

Galen R. McCarty. DWI - persistent.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Thomas S. Bliss. DWI- alcohol and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Fine of $400. Two years unsupervised probation.

Neta L. Harris. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Felonies:

Robert Beltran. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Matthew B. Brown. Sexual misconduct. Alford plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Alicia J. Warner. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Fine Collection Center

Brianna Allmond. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Jackie Gilbert. Weight on tandem axle exceeded 36,000 pounds. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.

Abshir Ibrahim. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Judith Reardon. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Zachery Williams. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Randy Wolf. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

11/22/2018