This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Nov. 4
Nickaso Edgar, 61, Purdy, Mo., DWI - alcohol
Brady Calvin Shafer, 26, no address given, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Sheldon Roy Shrader, 34, Pea Ridge, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child
Floyd Wayne Smith, 17, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and defective equipment
Nov. 5
Shannon Wayne Bariwck, 28, Goodman, passing bad check
Raymond Evans Jr., 34, Goodman, domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child
Marie A. Fernandez, 38, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended
James Grant Icenogle, 32, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended
Johnny Allen King, 55, Powell, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and DWI - persistent
Michael Howard Tipton, 65, Baxter Springs, Kan., passing bad check
Nov. 6
Kayla Ann Harris, 29, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Rodolfo Ricalday, 25, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
Nov. 7
Jared Jacob Cannon, 26, Goodman, trespassing
Brady Shane Vance, 34, Neosho, trespassing
Steven Scott Vance, 27, Neosho, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Nov. 8
Sheldon Russell, 21, Noel, assault/attempted assault - L/E, C/O, E/P, highway or utility worker, P&P and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Nov. 9
Pepper Dawn Evenson, 42, Stella, DWI - alcohol
Melissa Leanne Heightner, 49, Goodman, shoplifting
Jose Antonio Luevano, 25, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer and driving while revoked/suspended
Ronald G. Wilson, 62, Noel, DWI - alcohol
Nov. 10
John Daniel Clark, 29, Anderson, domestic assault
Raquel Fuentes, 44, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
John Paschael Luttrell, 52, Anderson, stealing of leased or rented property
Stephanie Ann Potarf, 44, Anderson, out-of-state fugitiveGeneral News on 11/22/2018
Print Headline: Booking Report