This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 4

Nickaso Edgar, 61, Purdy, Mo., DWI - alcohol

Brady Calvin Shafer, 26, no address given, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Sheldon Roy Shrader, 34, Pea Ridge, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child

Floyd Wayne Smith, 17, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and defective equipment

Nov. 5

Shannon Wayne Bariwck, 28, Goodman, passing bad check

Raymond Evans Jr., 34, Goodman, domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child

Marie A. Fernandez, 38, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended

James Grant Icenogle, 32, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended

Johnny Allen King, 55, Powell, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and DWI - persistent

Michael Howard Tipton, 65, Baxter Springs, Kan., passing bad check

Nov. 6

Kayla Ann Harris, 29, Southwest City, out-of-state fugitive, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Rodolfo Ricalday, 25, Carthage, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Nov. 7

Jared Jacob Cannon, 26, Goodman, trespassing

Brady Shane Vance, 34, Neosho, trespassing

Steven Scott Vance, 27, Neosho, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Nov. 8

Sheldon Russell, 21, Noel, assault/attempted assault - L/E, C/O, E/P, highway or utility worker, P&P and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Nov. 9

Pepper Dawn Evenson, 42, Stella, DWI - alcohol

Melissa Leanne Heightner, 49, Goodman, shoplifting

Jose Antonio Luevano, 25, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer and driving while revoked/suspended

Ronald G. Wilson, 62, Noel, DWI - alcohol

Nov. 10

John Daniel Clark, 29, Anderson, domestic assault

Raquel Fuentes, 44, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

John Paschael Luttrell, 52, Anderson, stealing of leased or rented property

Stephanie Ann Potarf, 44, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

