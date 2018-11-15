Courtesy photo Veteran Kim Bell lights candles during a special ceremony honoring all veterans on Sunday afternoon. The program, which was held at the Pineville Community Center, honored 17 McDonald County servicemen who lost their lives in World War I. The McDonald County Historical Society hosted the ceremony to highlight and show respect for all veterans who have served.

Military men and women were honored Sunday when the McDonald County Historical Society hosted a special candle lighting ceremony.

"The candlelight ceremony for the World War I veterans who lost their lives was so moving," said Historical Society president Karen Dobbs.

All veterans were honored during the ceremony, which was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Pineville Community Center.

A special highlight included honoring those 17 veterans from McDonald County who lost their lives during World War I.

A large crowd attended the program which featured a tribute from the Junior ROTC and music provided by Trilogy.

The Junior ROTC performed the empty table ceremony. One member read the script, while others carried in the dress caps from each military branch. Each cap was added to the symbols on the table.

"The Junior ROTC did such a solid and professional job," Dobbs said. "There were few dry eyes left in the crowd. Trilogy wowed and honored us with their music."

After the ceremony concluded, many who attended visited the Historical Courthouse Museum, which features a veterans' exhibit.

