Author, singer and music consultant Marideth Sisco will present a dramatic presentation as part of the McDonald County Historical Society's meeting this week.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Pineville Community Center, 602 Jesse James Road.

Sisco's presentation will focus on "The Old Ozarks." The lead singer of the Blackberry Winter Band, Sisco is also known as the singer and music consultant for the Oscar-nominated film, "Winter's Bone."

Sunday's meeting will begin with a short business meeting and an election, followed by the presentation.

Light refreshments will be available, and door prizes will be awarded.

The event is free and open to the public.

General News on 11/15/2018