Anyone wanting to get a taste of the big stage is welcome to audition for the upcoming "Snake County Stories" in early December.

The radio play, popular with McDonald County neighbors, is being hosted again this year by the McDonald County Historical Society.

The event will help raise funds for the society while offering a glimpse into history.

"This is your chance to volunteer in a new way and support your old courthouse restoration and preservation," said Karen Dobbs, Historical Society president.

"We will have lots of fun and lots of McDonald County history will be told," she said.

Society volunteers are seeking people for five parts. No acting experience is necessary, Dobbs added.

Auditions for readers, musicians and sound effects will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Courthouse Museum on the Square in Pineville.

The parts include:

• Ellen -- a single mother raising a child in the suburbs;

• Jessie -- a city child that is technically engaged;

• Grandma Miller -- Ellen's mother's, and grandmother of Jessie, living on her family farm;

• Emmett -- an English professor on vacation; and

• Cooter -- a long-time resident of McDonald County.

Performances will be held Friday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 26, at the McDonald County High School Performing Arts Center.

For information, contact the McDonald County Historical Society by emailing mcdonaldcohistory@olemac.net or calling 417-223-7700.

General News on 11/15/2018