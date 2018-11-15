The McDonald County School Board, on Thursday night, voted to expand Noel Primary School to alleviate crowding and to build for the future.

The number of students served at the school continues to grow. School officials have resorted to utilizing a double-wide trailer beside the school for additional classroom space.

Officials said they didn't want children to be crowded into temporary trailers. Three staff members and four aides currently teach children in that space.

The board voted to expand the school with a four-classroom plan. School board members considered various combinations of plans, including looking at a two-room, four-room and a six-room expansion. Driven by cost concerns, officials want to get the most for their money while building for the future. Officials originally considered a six-classroom expansion, but asked design group representatives to scale back and bring revised plans to consider.

One school board member said it didn't make sense to only expand by two classrooms when growth already demanded more.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said the school district may have to seek outside funding sources to pay for the $3.7 million expansion. That cost figures in federal funding, he said.

Officials are meeting to discuss finance options for the construction.

In related construction news, a CTS representative reported on the progress of the new football field.

Construction crews have been hauling dirt off the site. Almost 3,000 cubic yards of dirt have been hauled away. When the dirt work is complete, construction crews will put in drains.

The long jump has been moved about 40 feet down from its original location. Additionally, civil engineers have moved the fieldhouse back 30 feet from its proposed site, allowing for more flexibility and building on a more flat terrain.

Officials are reviewing the plans for the fieldhouse and plan to send out bid packages this week.

Construction officials said they believe the overall project could be complete by September.

A more pressing concern is the availability of a lighting system for spring sports. Construction officials said that is one of their priorities and are committed to having the lighting available.

During highlights of the meeting, five Anderson Middle School students showcased the information they learned at a recent Digital Citizenship Summit.

Teacher Paul "Mr. K" Kwarcinski said the students learned various aspects about online usage, protecting oneself, responsibilities, cyberbullying and safety strategies.

The five students gave a short presentation and highlighted information they gained.

Seventh-grader Jacent Williams said STEP -- Stop, Think, Empathy and Post -- can go a long way when considering posting on Facebook and other social media sites.

Hunter Torrez said students learned that messages and information posted can last forever.

"You cannot always erase everything," he said.

In other news:

• Stanton reported the school district will have to find a new program similar to Chalkable.

• The February school board meeting has been moved to Feb. 12

• The filing period for school board candidates is from Dec. 11 through Jan. 15. However, the offices will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4. Two three-year positions are up for election. Incumbents are Frank Woods and Chris Smith.

• Woods said the honoree has been secured for the Foundation's banquet. More information will be forthcoming.

