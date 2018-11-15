Photo Submitted Pineville eighth graders, teachers and parents are shown above while visiting the Capitol in Jefferson City.

On Friday, Nov. 9, Pineville Elementary eighth-grade students and their teachers, Kevin Jackson and Marsi Anderson, and parents, Erin Dornon and Kim Huckabey, traveled to Jefferson City, to visit the Capitol and to tour several sites in the Capitol City.

The students and teachers toured the Supreme Court, where they had an opportunity to visit with Judge Paul Wilson. They toured the State Capitol and concluded their day with a tour of the historic Missouri State Penitentiary and the Missouri State Penitentiary Museum residing in the Col. Darwin W. Marmaduke House.

It was a day of learning enjoyed by students, staff and parents.

Community on 11/15/2018