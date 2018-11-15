As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we were greeted by Jerry Abercrombie, who opened our service with prayer. Becky Johnson and Melissa Costa were celebrating birthdays, and special prayers were requested for the Straw family, the Lyle Coberly family, the Luther Reagan family, the Tony Veergiver family, Mildred Sharp, Dot's sister, all the hunters and Skip.

Thanks were shared to all of those who helped with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday night. Special thanks to Don Brackney Jr. and Carrie Edens. We had a wonderful crowd.

In honor of Veterans Day, Linda Abercrombie shared an article about the sacrifices of veterans and all of the freedoms that we enjoy because of their sacrifice. Freedom has a cost, and we appreciate their service. Scripture was from Philippians 1:3 "I thank my God upon every remembrance of you." Thanks to our veterans at Mill Creek: Jimmy Easter, Wayne Johnson, Tom Sharp and Skip McKenna.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Rick Lett served as ushers. Veterans Day hymns included "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." We were also blessed with special music from Jerry Abercrombie who sang, "Thanks to Calvary" and a duet from Karen Gardner and Becky Johnson, "The Lighthouse."

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message of "A Tough Day" with scripture from 2 Peter 2, "Then the Lord knows how to deliver the godly out of temptations and to reserve the unjust under punishment for the day of judgment." Brother Mark told us that everyone has a tough day or more than one, but the toughest one is yet to come, depending on where you stand with Jesus. Brother Mark referred to scripture from 2 Peter 3:2-7 and from Matthew 12:36, when Jesus says, "But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment." Hebrews 9:27 says, "And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment." Brother Mark told us that believers will be judged and unbelievers will be judged but they will not be judged together. He asked, "Will we be judged by grace or works? The answer is yes. Salvation is not by grace and works. Salvation is by grace only. We are not saved by works."

Scripture references were Ecclesiastes 12:4, Revelation 20:13, 1 Peter 1:17 and Matthew 16:27. Brother Mark explained that there is belief and then there is behavior. "Our belief determines where we will spend eternity. Our behavior determines how we spend eternity. In Heaven, you are rewarded for your works, but where you go depends on your belief. There will be two judgments: 1) judgment of Christ; 2) judgment of the great white throne. Everyone will be judged. Our behavior matters. Your belief should alter your behavior. We are not saved by works, but our works will be judged. We will be rewarded and judged by our works. Grace will get you into Heaven, but behavior will be judged and then rewards will be given. That is the believers' judgment." Scripture reference was 2 Corinthians 5:1-10, Romans 14:10 and 1 Corinthians 3:10-16.

Brother Mark told us that the unbelievers' judgment is the great white throne judgment. Revelations 20:11 says, "Then I saw a great white throne and Him who sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away. And there was found no place for them." Brother Mark told us that there is only one Book of Life and if you are saved your name is in it. "Believers store up treasures in heaven, not on earth. Our good works, deeds and the behavior we exhibit as believers will be rewarded in Heaven; or are we storing up wrath in hell? Romans 2:5-9 tells of God's righteous judgment. There will be a judgment day and a salvation day. We have all kinds of days, but today is salvation day if you need it. Don't put it off until judgment day. It is too late then. Salvation determines the rest of your days. It determines your eternity."

Our hymn of invitation was "Lord, I'm Coming Home." Rick Lett gave the benediction. There was a surprise birthday party held for Becky Johnson after the service, hosted by her family in the fellowship hall.

Everyone is invited and welcome to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90 on upper Mill Creek Road.

Religion on 11/15/2018