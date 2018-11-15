William Lyle Coberley

Dec. 14, 1931

Nov. 10, 2018

William Lyle Coberley, 86, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., formerly of Jane, Mo., died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in the comfort of his home after a recent decline in health.

He was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Kiowa, Kan., to Harvey and Eulalia (Wright) Coberley. He was a 1949 graduate of White Rock High School. On May 24, 1956, in Pineville, Mo., he married Patricia Kay Cooper. He was a farmer and also drove a school bus for the McDonald County School District for 40 years. He enjoyed life on the farm and attending area gospel meetings. He was a member of the White Rock Church of Christ in Jane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 31 years, Patricia Kay Coberley; and two brothers, Donald and Jack Coberley.

Survivors include his three sons, Dennis Coberley (Tricia) of Jane, David Coberley (Wanda) of Jane, and Doug Coberley (Janette) of Rocky Comfort; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Coberley (Ruby) of Joplin, Mo., and Tom (Dean) Coberley (Linda) of Ida Bell, Okla.; a sister, Doris Schlessman (Don) of Pineville, Mo.; and stepmother, Opal Coberley of Washburn, Mo.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the White Rock Church of Christ in Jane, with minister Don Deffenbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Jane Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

William Lee Simpson

Aug. 22, 1943

Nov. 2, 2018

William Lee Simpson, 75, of Noel, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at his home.

He was born Aug. 22, 1943, to Clarence and Ozema Simpson in Holdenville, Okla. He served in the U.S. Army in Fort Bliss Texas as a PVT E-1. He married Anna Louise Bocock and they relocated to Noel, where he lived for the past 35 years. He loved fishing and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include two daughters, Julie Tanner (Jessie) of Bella Vista, Ark., and Sandra Simpson of Wentworth, M0.; and three grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Rosetta Spears

Oct. 14, 1937

Nov. 11, 2018

Sandra Rosetta Spears, 81, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Hoisington, Kan., to Harold Larue and Henrietta (Lane) Mann. She worked at La-Z-Boy in Neosho, Mo., for 27 years. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved all animals, especially horses, riding them in many parades alongside her grandchildren. She was a member of the Hilltop Mission Church in Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Farrell Harris; and a sister, Faye Courange.

Survivors include her sons, Kenny Spears (Mona), Steve Spears (Michelle), Donnie Spears (Amanda); 10 grandchildren; and three siblings, Jerry Mann, LaVaughn Wiley and Mickie Burrowes.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the Banner Cemetery in Goodman, Mo., with Donnie Spears officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Mildred Bethel Williams

Jan. 21, 1925

Nov. 6, 2018

Mildred Bethel "Millie" Williams, 93, of Goddard, Kan., formerly of Stella, Mo., died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Medicalodge Care Center in Goddard.

She was born Jan. 21, 1925, in Stella, to Cletus "Pete" and Opal (DePriest) Nunn. She moved to Goddard in 2015 from Stella, where she had resided since childhood. She was a farmer throughout her life and was a member of Tracy Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rama Lewis Williams, whom she married on Dec. 22, 1941; and three siblings, Glen Nunn, Violet Nunn and Euteva Cox.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Mark Sumler officiating. Burial followed in the Tracy Cemetery.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

