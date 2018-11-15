Items can be donated at any time and taken to your local school. Food items are distributed throughout the year, and more is given during the holiday season.

Items distributed include:

1 pound spaghetti and a plastic jar of sauce

1 large box of macaroni and cheese

1 large box of Hamburger Helper

1 plastic jar of peanut butter and jelly (grape and strawberry are favorites)

1 pound rice

1 pound pinto beans

1 large box of oatmeal

1 box of cereal (preference for non-sugary)

1 large can of Dinty Moore Stew (or other brand)

1 large can of Chef Boy-R-Dee

Cans of Vienna sausages

Cans of beans and franks

1 large can of chicken and dumplings

1 large can of soup (tomato and chicken noodle are favorites)

Hormel Compleats

