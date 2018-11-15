The McDonald County eighth-grade girls' basketball team bounced back after its first loss of the season earlier in the week, with a 22-20 win over Nevada on Nov. 8 at Anderson Middle School.

Samara Smith led the Lady Mustangs to their fourth win in five games with 12 points. Ruth Sherman added four points, while Megan Elwood, Lexie Abbott and Analisa Ramirez had two points each.

McDonald County made it a sweep with a 27-9 win in the B game. Mya Burton had nine points to lead McDonald County. Helen Martinez added six points. Katie Bautista had five, Cassandra Buzzard four and Cadence Elliott three.

East Newton handed McDonald County its only loss of the season with a 30-21 decision on Nov. 6 at Anderson Middle School.

Elwood scored eight points and Smith seven to lead McDonald County. Sherman added four points and Abbott two.

McDonald County won the B game, 28-7, behind 10 points from Bautista. Elliott and Burton added six points each, while Buzzard, Martinez and Abbott had two each.

McDonald County opened the week with an 18-13 win over Lamar on Nov. 5 at home.

Elwood and Smith had six points each, while Hailee Montgomery had four and Ramirez two to account for the Lady Mustang's points.

Lamar claimed a 25-18 win in the B game. Burton scored 10 points for McDonald County. Buzzard had four and Bautista and Abbott had two each to round out the scoring.

McDonald County was at Aurora on Nov. 12 and hosted Cassville on Nov. 13 before returning to action on Nov. 30 at Mount Vernon following the Thanksgiving break.

Seventh Grade

The McDonald County seventh-grade girls' team fell to 3-2 with losses to Nevada and Lamar last week while beating East Newton.

Against Nevada on Nov. 8 at Pineville Junior High, Nevada claimed a 26-16 decision. Katelynn Townsend scored six points, while Carlee Cooper and Nevaeh Dodson had four points each to lead McDonald County.

Nevada added a 17-12 win in the B game. Isabel Monsalvo had four points and Peyton Cooper, River Killion, Madison Anderson and Grace Walthall all had two each for McDonald County's points.

McDonald County claimed a 30-8 win over East Newton on Nov. 6 at Pineville.

Dodson scored nine points and Carlee Cooper eight to lead McDonald County. Natalie Gillming and Townsend had four points each. Lily Cunningham had three and Anna Clarkson two to round out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs.

There was no B game.

Lamar edged McDonald County, 12-10, on Nov. 5 in Pineville.

Gillming had four points, Cooper three, Dodson two and Jackie Frencken one for McDonald County.

The Lady Mustangs earned a split with a 17-14 to win the B game behind 12 points from Monsalvo. Cunningham added three points and Peyton Cooper two to round out the scoring.

