Southwest City will host its annual Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The event is sponsored by the Southwest City Commercial Club and area businesses. All businesses, churches, youth groups, civic clubs, school groups and riding clubs are invited to participate.

The parade will include floats, marching units, autos and many other categories. Plaques will be awarded to first place in each of the parade divisions.

Entry forms for the parade must be completed and returned by Saturday, Nov. 24. Upon arrival to the parade, participants are asked to check in with parade chairman Misty Reece, by the American Legion building (across from the school), to pick up lineup numbers. Participants need to be in lineup position by 10 a.m. The parade will start promptly at 10:30 a.m. If you have any questions, please call Misty at 417-762-3497 or 417-669-4939.

Community on 11/15/2018