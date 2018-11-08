The McDonald County High School Booster Club is hosting winter sports "Meet the Players" night on Friday, Nov. 9, beginning at 4 p.m.

Activities begin at 4 p.m. with a junior high wrestling scrimmage. The Mustang varsity and junior varsity wrestling team will follow from 4:45 to 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m., MC Pom, the MCHS cheerleaders will perform followed by a senior/coach basketball scrimmage.

At 6:45 p.m., seventh- and eighth-grade girls' basketball will scrimmage before the high school girls take the floor at 7 p.m.

The McDonald County boys' team will close out the night with a scrimmage beginning at 7:45 p.m.

A dinner of chili, ham and beans, cornbread and dessert will be served for $5.

Mustang apparel with be available for purchase.

