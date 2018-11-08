The McDonald County seventh and eighth-grade girls' basketball teams opened their season last week by sweeping all eight games.

McDonald County opened on Oct. 30 with four wins over Seneca.

In the seventh grade A game, McDonald County claimed a 26-9 win.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Navaeh Dodson with 10 points, followed by Katelynn Townsend with six points, Anna Clarkson with four and Carlee Cooper, Natalie Gillming and Jackie Frencken with two each.

McDonald County added a 28-2 win in the B game. Madison Anderson scored 12 points to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Peyton Cooper with six, River Killion and Grace Walthall with four each and Lilian Cunningham with two.

The seventh grade A team followed its opening win with a 22-5 win over Joplin on Nov. 1.

Carlee Cooper scored 12 points to lead McDonald County. Dodson and Clarkson had four and Townsend had two.

McDonald County added a 21-11 win in the B game.

Mayson Ardemagni had nine points to lead McDonald County. followed by Peyton Cooper with six, Cunningham, four and Walthall, two.

Eighth grade

Analisa Ramirez scored eight points to lead the McDonald County eighth-grade A team to a 15-14 win over Seneca. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Ruth Sherman with three points and Samara Smith and Hailee Montgomery with two each.

Montgomery and Mya Burton both scored four points to lead McDonald County to a 10-4 win in the B game. Kadence Elliott added two points for the Lady Mustangs.

Smith scored 16 points to key the Lady Mustangs eighth-grade A team to a 33-31 win over Joplin.

Ramirez added eight points, while Megan Elwood had five and Montgomery, four.

McDonald County added a 30-7 win in the eighth-grade B game. Cassandra Buzzard scored nine points to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Burton with eight points, Elliott five, Helen Martinez four, Katie Bautista and Misty Sohse with two each.

Sports on 11/08/2018