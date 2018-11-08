Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press Elliott Wolfe (left) and Kylie Helm have been selected as McDonald County High School's winners in the Wendy's High School Heisman Scholarship Competition.

The two will compete for the chance to become state finalists, state winners national finalists and national winners against 7,500 students who have been selected as school winners out of a total of 42,000 high school scholar-athletes.

State winners receive a $500 college scholarship, and the national winners receive a $5,000 college scholarship along with a trip to New York City to attend the college Heisman Trophy award ceremony.

Wendy's High School Heisman was created by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas in 1994. The Wendy's High School Heisman is a joint program between Wendy's and the Heisman Trophy Trust, host and custodians of the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

To apply, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least one of the 47 recognized sports and be a leader in their school and community.

