The McDonald County Historical Society will sponsor a special Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, in the Pineville Community Center. This special program will recognize and honor veterans from McDonald County. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend as we show our respect and gratitude.

This year, 2018, is the centennial of the end of World War I and, as part of our Veterans Day program, we will join Americans across the country in remembrance of those who served and sacrificed. More than 382 soldiers from McDonald County answered the call to service. There will be a special candle-lighting ceremony in remembrance of the 17 soldiers from the county who sacrificed their lives during WWI.

Those soldiers include: Walter Baldwin, Goodman; Basil W. Brown, Pineville; Clancey E. Bunch, Pineville; Raymond M. Carney, Anderson; William P. Cover, Anderson; Everette A. Crispin, Noel; James O. Emery, Pineville; Albert B. Hackney, Pineville; Albert Hopkins, Rocky Comfort; Joseph F. Hutchinson, Anderson; Marion T. Legore, Cyclone; Virgil F. Link, Rocky Comfort; John L. Madden, Anderson; Clarence Oakes, Noel; William D. Pendergraft, Jane; Daniel T. Rogers, Anderson; Charley Schneider, Anderson.

The Pineville American Legion will provide the honor guard. Music will be provided by Trilogy. The McDonald County High School ROTC will perform an MIA/POW ceremony.

At the conclusion of the program, everyone is invited to visit the Historic Courthouse Museum to view the exhibits in the military room, as well as the courtroom, which features the new Stories of Military Service exhibit honoring McDonald County veterans.

