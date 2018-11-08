Today brought another birthday wish, and Sister Sandra Cartwright was the special person to be granted another year of service to the Lord. She is such a help to our church family and always ready to help where needed. There was another important announcement for the Cartwright family. A new great-granddaughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Sean Cartwright. Congratulations and God bless!

The church will have a potluck dinner following Sunday's service on Nov. 11, with lots of good food and unity. Everyone is welcome. Pastor Bob Cartwright began services and told us of the importance of this statement. So many people have lost their faith in God because they listened to what someone has told them rather than to dig into the word of God and find the truth. This has been the cause of many falling away from the church and losing out with God.

Our first scripture was found in 2 Chronicles 1:7-12. This is the story of Solomon and how he found favor with the Lord. Solomon was told to perform a task for which he felt he was not capable. He told God the job was just too hard. The answer was that God knew what was in Solomon's heart and He would give him the wisdom and knowledge that he lacked. Our Lord will never ask us to do anything alone. He is always there to meet our needs. The promises of God are like an insurance policy on which you have paid the premium in order to have help in your time of need. Solomon did not ask for riches or honor for himself. This pleased God. Many heard of Solomon's wisdom and came to see for themselves. The Queen of Sheba came for proof of his fame. She asked many hard questions only to find that what was spoken about this man was true. He answered all her questions and she realized that nothing was hidden from Solomon. When the Queen saw for herself the house that Solomon had built and the many things with which God had blessed him, she had to say the report she heard was true.

In verse 6, the Queen of Sheba believed not, until she came and saw for herself the great knowledge and wisdom of the king and admitted that he exceeded the great fame that she had heard concerning this man. The story of his greatness and the visit from the Queen of Sheba is told again in the 10th chapter of 1 Kings. Many people say, "I don't need to attend church in order to make heaven." What an awful statement to speak! They have failed to come to see for themselves what the Lord has done and will do for them. They have let Satan put doubt and fear into their hearts and have failed to learn how to worship and miss the knowledge that is given by the ministers who are called to teach us of the journey that we must travel in order to live life eternally in the presence of the true and loving God.

In Luke 11:29, we read of warnings the people heard from Jesus. He told them they were living in an evil generation; they seek a sign and no sign shall be given but the sign of Jonas the prophet. Jonas was a sign to the Ninevites and so shall the Son of man be to this generation. Jesus spoke of the Queen of Sheba again, saying that she came from the utmost parts of the earth to see and hear for herself the wisdom and knowledge of Solomon; and behold, a greater than he is here. He was speaking of himself, Jesus Christ, he who has more wisdom and knowledge than them all. We have to believe and obey his callings for nothing can be hidden from him. If we run from God, all will be taught a strong lesson.

Even as Jonah, who would not go where he was told and ended up in the belly of a big fish which took him to the right place and spit him out on the ground where he was instructed to go. The truth is, we must always try the spirits and see what our destination will be. In John, chapter 11, the story of Lazarus is told and, even though he had been in the grave for four days when Jesus called to him, he came forth. Those who came to witness the sorrow of Mary and Martha saw this great thing that Jesus had done and they too believed. Why? Because they had seen it with their own eyes, the things which Jesus did.

In John 4, Jesus spoke to a woman and condemned her not. Even though she was considered by all to be a sinful woman. When Jesus told her about her life, she went into the city and told people, "Come, see a man which told me of all I have done." The key to every story I have mentioned are the words "See for yourself." You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.

In closing, a grand welcome to everyone who would like to be a part of this congregation and join in worship services where Pastor Bob Cartwright ministers the truth. Plan to attend and be blessed by Bible teachings every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. All services are held at Cove Mission of Hope Church, located at 53 MO-59, southwest of Lanagan.

