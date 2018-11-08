Sunday morning began with birthday wishes to Terry Lett, Wayne Holly and Renae Sherman, and Don and Janet Chaney were celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary as we gathered at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and visitors and special prayers were requested for Diana Afuvai, Alesia, Skip and travel prayers. Kitty expressed thanks to everyone who helped with the Trunk or Treat for the church and reminded all of our annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Saturday, Nov. 10, in the fellowship hall. The meal is free and open to the public. Turkey, ham and sides, salads and desserts will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Developing a Slow Mouth," and read Proverbs 18:12-13. There is an old proverb that tells us that swallowing words before you say them is easier than having to eat them later. We should have quick ears and a slow mouth. When we speak quickly, we tend to speak carelessly. We should hold our peace and maintain our silence until speaking is peaceful. We have more self-control and influence and people tend to listen to calm voices. Think calmly and ask God to help shape your responses.

Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Congregational hymns included "His Name Is Wonderful," lead by Karen Gardner with Becky Johnson at the piano.

Brother Tom Sharp filled in at the pulpit for our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, and brought us God's message from 1 Chronicles 29:1-5. Brother Tom shared a story about a very pretty, young girl who wanted to be a movie star. She quit school and ran off to Hollywood, only to find no job offers and turned to other ways of life. At age 33, she gave up on life. While walking one Sunday morning, she heard music from a building. It was a storefront church. She went in and listened to the message about the Lord loving everyone no matter what their circumstances. The Holy Spirit touched her and urged her to give her heart to God and turn her life around. The Lord was so good to her that she wanted to do something to repay Jesus for the change in her life. The only payment is service. Only service to Him can repay what He has done for us.

In 1 Chronicles, the scriptures tell us that David wanted to build the temple but God chose Solomon. Brother Tom told us that God chooses His workers to do His work. "God is always there to remind you that you are one of His own. We owe a debt of service to our Lord and Savior who gives us eternal life. Salvation is free. We never merit it. When we are saved, a covenant, an agreement is made between us and God. The Lord will not break His promise. But we tend to become wound up in the world and slack in God's word. God's work is a great work. It is not for man, but for God."

Brother Tom told us, "We need to serve when the Holy Spirit calls. Do we put our faith in Christ or the world? When we are born again, we become a part of the family of God. We, as Christians, fail God if we don't do His work. If you are called to do God's work, you need to do it whatever it is. Don't make excuses or deals with the Lord. The Lord will help you. Prepare to do God's work. Be a worker in God's church if that is His will. Be willing to help. Set your affection upon God's house." Brother Tom talked about when our church building burned in 2010 and how it was rebuilt the same year with the work of Bill Mitchell, the building committee and the carpenters who labored so hard to rebuild it.

In closing, Brother Tom said, "It is important to be in God's house on Sunday morning, to love our Lord and Savior and to encourage one another. That helps repay our debt. Who is willing to be a dedicated Christian and do the work of our Lord? He has done so much for us. He loves us and wants us to love Him and place our burdens in His care."

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord," and Rick Lett gave the benediction.

Everyone is invited to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90 on upper Mill Creek Road.

Religion on 11/08/2018