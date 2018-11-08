NEOSHO -- Students with college credits earned will be able to enroll as early as Monday, Nov. 12, for Spring 2019 classes at Crowder College.

Priority enrollment will open Nov. 12 for students with 28 or more hours of college credit. Students with 1-27 hours will be able to enroll Thursday, Nov. 15, and open enrollment for anyone choosing to attend classes in the spring begins Monday, Nov. 26. Spring classes begin Jan. 14, 2019, at all Crowder College locations.

These early enrollment dates offer students the opportunity to get their first choice of classes. Enrollment will continue through the first week of classes and ends Friday, Jan. 18.

Students are able to select courses at any of our convenient locations as well as online, day or evening. There are also options to take classes in eight-week formats.

Crowder College offers associate of art, associate of applied science, associate of science and certificate programs. These degrees allow students to enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year university.

For more information or to view the Spring 2019 schedule, go to www.crowder.edu and click the Spring 2019 Course Schedule under Quick Links.

• • •

For more information, please feel free to contact the director of public information at Crowder College, Cindy Brown, at 417-455-5540.

General News on 11/08/2018