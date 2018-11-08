Division I

The following cases were filed:

Barbara J. McGaugh vs. Glen E. McGaugh. Dissolution.

Jessica R. Berggren vs. Kathryn L. Berggren. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Christopher M. Arrowood. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Charles Brian Barker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Angela Michelle Cagle. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dustin Crockett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Stephanie Francine Zinn. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Heather Walker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Julie A. Hoffman vs. William H. Hoffman. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Elvis B. Bonilla Orozco. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Kelli Jo Cartwright. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Martin Leo Deruyter. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Mathew Alexander Middelton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Sydni K. Pogue. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Emily C. Porter. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

April J. Reno. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Colton A. Talley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Justin H. Turner. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. James G. Vaughan. Breach of contract.

Autovest, LLC vs. Ashlee Coffman. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Miranda E. Mitchell. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Shawn O'Banion. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Edna Billups. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tonya Patton. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Caroline Kirk. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Pam Baker. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Howard Genz. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Donnie S. Owen. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Matthew J. Brooks. Breach of contract.

Citibank vs. Jovanny A. Bonilla. Breach of contract.

Sherry Ahart vs. Tony Catroppa. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Berry Taro. Trespassing.

Jeremy Webb. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

William Malcolm Cox. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jacob B. Joeckel. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.

Jason B. Hall. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Clifford L. Newman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Corry M. Patton. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Alexis N. Goenawein. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Kimberly A. Walker. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Greg S. Koller. Failed to display fishing license.

Felonies:

Samantha Ingram. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Frank W. James. Theft/stealing - any motor vehicle/water craft/air craft.

Dillon E. Detherage. Financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person.

Theresa Ann Chadwell. Burglary.

Toni Fischer. Forgery.

George K. Clymer. Property damage.

Kevin Shay. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Brandy Shannon. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Joshua J. Simon. Tampering with motor vehicle and theft/stealing.

Killisou Imi. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Martina Belland. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Brent D. Brown. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Mallory Buttry. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Hollie Clark. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Devin Edwards et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

First National Bank of Omaha vs. Debra K. Dreyer. Contract - other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Miranda E. Mitchell. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Courtney A. Reardon. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Barclay's Bank Delaware vs. Riobaldo Rico. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Consumer Adjustment Company vs. Matthew E. Swanepoel. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Susan H. Tripp. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Forsynth Financial vs. Sally Webb. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Jeremy R. White. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Maria A. Zamora. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Katherine Hobdy. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Martha G. Lule. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Jennifer A. Willer. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Deville Asset Management, LTD vs. Deborah Martin. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Byron A. Alvayero-Torres. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Joshua Baker. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Shannon N. Blanton. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Kenneth E. Cash. DWI - alcohol and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kristina R. Cole. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Ted W. Conklin. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Six months incarceration, jail.

William Malcolm Cox III. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Brandon T. Fell. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Antonio Garcia. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Edgar Gonzalez Perez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $750.

Bobby M. Gutherless. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jason B. Hall. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Toni E. Harmon. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Andres J. Hernandez-Orozco. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $152.

Gage D. Hooper. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Sabrie L. Horton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

James E. Hudson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $199.50.

Billie J. Kelly. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Melissa M. Lampo. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Justin Mahurin. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Six months incarceration, jail.

Julius E. Mitchell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $169.50.

Stephanie Orellana. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Daniela Pedroza-Rios. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $152.

Andrew Scott Robison. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Justin C. Smith. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Darner Solomon. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $97.50.

Shannon J. Steele. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeremy Webb. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $550.

Ricky Lynn Williams Jr., theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $600.

Ronald G. Wilson. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

John C. Winberry. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

John Henson. Manufacture of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jason P. McAdams. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, tampering with motor vehicle, forgery, driving while revoked/suspended and property damage and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, jail.

Fine Collection Center

Saud Alnaim. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Jessica Blair. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Tracey Byford. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Dillon Cartwright. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ashley Childs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Josiah Durbin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Perry Kinney. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Stephen R. Landrum. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Cole Lawrence. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Serafin Lule Moncada. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

John Nelson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Audrey M. Noponen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Julie Ortiz. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jody Riedel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Corrin Rossborough. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Michael Stack. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Samantha Valle. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

