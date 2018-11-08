SWC School-Veterans Celebration -- Nov. 9

Southwest City School presents A Veterans Day Celebration at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in the school gym. Immediately following the program, a reception for veterans will be held in the school library. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Stella Senior Center -- Nov. 9

The Stella Senior Center will have a dinner and dance with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in Stella. Dinner menu will be Chicken Tacos. The dance begins at 7 p.m. to the music provided by Timberline Country Band, for which there is a cover charge of $4. Refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 for more information.

White Rock Fire Auxiliary Chili Feed -- Nov. 9

The White Rock Fire Department Auxiliary will host a chili supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. The menu will include chili, chili burgers, chili dogs and chili Frito pies with dessert. Donations will be accepted and benefit the operation and funding of the fire department. Everyone is welcome.

Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner -- Nov. 10

Mill Creek Baptist Church of Noel will hold its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner with serving to begin at 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in the fellowship hall at the church. The meal is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to come for fellowship and enjoy turkey, ham and lots of sides, salads and desserts. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel just off Highway 90 on Upper Mill Creek Road.

Hope Kitchen Turkey Trot -- Nov. 17

The Hope Kitchen Turkey Trot is a 5K Run/Walk and a one-mile kids run. The Kids One Mile Run will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5 K at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Hope Kitchen located at 219 E. Main in Neosho. Preregistration for the 5K is $25 and $30 on the day of the race. The Kids One Mile preregistration is $15. Registration can be made online at www.runaroundrunning.com/events. Packet pickup can be made Monday through Friday the week of the event from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hope Kitchen location.

Neosho Christmas Parade -- Dec. 1

The Neosho Christmas Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in downtown Neosho. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. before the start of the parade, there will be free hot dogs and hot chocolate to the first 500 people at the Old Mills Park Centre Building at 100 N. College St. in Neosho.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Directed by Larry Zehring, it performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. For more information, call 479-715-6154 or view its website at www.WomensChorusBV.com.

Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, Ark. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (Highway 279), in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

