This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct. 21
Jonathan Hernandez, 19, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended
Kisino Kihner, 49, Goodman, open container
Oct. 22
Paul Uriah Baker, 40, Noel, theft/stealing
Brenda Sue Dixon, 46, Eureka Springs, Ark., theft/stealing, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Darney Maynard Edward, 46, Goodman, domestic assault
Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit and theft/stealing
Laura Kaye Landsburg, 41, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, trespassing and theft/stealing
Janaleen Lihpai, 36, Goodman, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Julie Ann Myers Johns, 38, Jane, out-of-state fugitive
Oct. 23
Christopher Tait Higdon, 28, Anderson, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Electro Martin Mayo, 32, Fayetteville, Ark., domestic assault
Chance Ward Route, 44, Rocky Comfort, violation of order of protection for adult, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, defective equipment, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Oct. 25
Amador Vallejo Gaspar, 23, Benton, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit
Oct. 26
Ray Manuel, 21, Neosho, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Timothy Patrick Reckenbecker, 34, Fayetteville, Ark., passing bad check
Christopher Ryan Wannall, 27, Chouteau, Okla., domestic assault and property damage
Oct. 27
Amanda Joy Dowell, 34, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Robert Allen Forcum, 59, Goodman, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
Anthony D. Imler, 21, Lowell, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
Alicia Denise Lett, 31, Joplin, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
Travis Ray Owens, 27, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI - alcohol and shoplifting
