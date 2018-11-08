This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 21

Jonathan Hernandez, 19, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended

Kisino Kihner, 49, Goodman, open container

Oct. 22

Paul Uriah Baker, 40, Noel, theft/stealing

Brenda Sue Dixon, 46, Eureka Springs, Ark., theft/stealing, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Darney Maynard Edward, 46, Goodman, domestic assault

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit and theft/stealing

Laura Kaye Landsburg, 41, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, trespassing and theft/stealing

Janaleen Lihpai, 36, Goodman, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Julie Ann Myers Johns, 38, Jane, out-of-state fugitive

Oct. 23

Christopher Tait Higdon, 28, Anderson, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Electro Martin Mayo, 32, Fayetteville, Ark., domestic assault

Chance Ward Route, 44, Rocky Comfort, violation of order of protection for adult, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, defective equipment, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Oct. 25

Amador Vallejo Gaspar, 23, Benton, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

Oct. 26

Ray Manuel, 21, Neosho, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Timothy Patrick Reckenbecker, 34, Fayetteville, Ark., passing bad check

Christopher Ryan Wannall, 27, Chouteau, Okla., domestic assault and property damage

Oct. 27

Amanda Joy Dowell, 34, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Robert Allen Forcum, 59, Goodman, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

Anthony D. Imler, 21, Lowell, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

Alicia Denise Lett, 31, Joplin, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest

Travis Ray Owens, 27, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI - alcohol and shoplifting

Community on 11/08/2018