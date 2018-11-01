Southwest City To Hold Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
Event Scheduled Nov. 22, rain Or Shine
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Exercise before Thanksgiving dinner! Dinner will be more rewarding once you have participated in Southwest City's 10th annual Turkey Trot walk/5K run on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 22. The race begins at 8 a.m., rain or shine, at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library on North Main Street.
