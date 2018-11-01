Southwest City To Hold Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

COURTESY PHOTO/The annual Turkey Trot is a family affair, with furry friends tagging along for the trot as well. Enjoy colorful fall foliage while travelling the 3.1 mile loop through Southwest City.

Exercise before Thanksgiving dinner! Dinner will be more rewarding once you have participated in Southwest City's 10th annual Turkey Trot walk/5K run on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 22. The race begins at 8 a.m., rain or shine, at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library on North Main Street.