Pineville Kindergartners Paint Pumpkins

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, November 1, 2018

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kindergartners in Cindy Kohler's class at Pineville Primary School paint pumpkins during a visit from their business partner, Kasey Blevins of Cornerstone Bank.
Kindergartners at Pineville Primary School recently had a visit from their Pineville Pal and painted pumpkins.

