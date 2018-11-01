Cooper's Cafe closes, auction set
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Last Friday, regulars bid farewell to a local landmark. After eight years operating Cooper's Cafe -- and decades of restaurant responsibilities -- Roger and Kathy King closed down the grill for the last time on Oct. 26.
