Cooper's Cafe closes, auction set

By Megan Davis McDonald County Press mdavis@nwadg.com

Thursday, November 1, 2018

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Roger and Kathy King owned and operated one of Anderson's favorite eateries, Cooper's Cafe, for 8 years. Friday, Oct. 26, was the business' last day of operation before the King's retirement.
Last Friday, regulars bid farewell to a local landmark. After eight years operating Cooper's Cafe -- and decades of restaurant responsibilities -- Roger and Kathy King closed down the grill for the last time on Oct. 26.

