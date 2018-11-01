Advocates For Better Choices Builds Success In Teens

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Advocates for Better Choices participants Victor Morales, Robert Newkirk and Lena Kirch pose while serving Republican Club members some dinner at a meeting on Oct. 25. Students with the ABC program helped cook and serve dinner.

A year ago, Lena Kirch had a long-term goal that seemed within reach. She knew it wouldn't be hard, but possible, and the job as a retail cashier wouldn't stretch her.