Youth Pastor Creates Special Table To Raise Money For Youth Camp

Courtesy photo Grace-Life Church youth pastor Bill Laughard put his woodworking skills to work and created this custom table to help send youth to camp. Tickets for the specially created table -- made with Douglas Fir, poplar and red oak -- are $5 each or five for $20. The table will be available for showing at the Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival in Anderson this weekend. A winner will be announced on July 7. Proceeds will help pay for youth from the church to attend camp this summer.
Bill Laughard and other church organizers used to sell fireworks to raise money for church camp.
