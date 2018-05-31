Youth Pastor Creates Special Table To Raise Money For Youth Camp

Courtesy photo Grace-Life Church youth pastor Bill Laughard put his woodworking skills to work and created this custom table to help send youth to camp. Tickets for the specially created table -- made with Douglas Fir, poplar and red oak -- are $5 each or five for $20. The table will be available for showing at the Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival in Anderson this weekend. A winner will be announced on July 7. Proceeds will help pay for youth from the church to attend camp this summer.