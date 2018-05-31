Kids Catch a Mess of Fish

Photo Submitted Brionna Ziemianin (left), of Pineville, and Addison Nicholas (right), of Anderson, display a bountiful harvest of fish caught during the Young Outdoorsmen United free youth guided fishing trip.

Four boatloads of kids, ages 8 to 15, caught a lot of fish while participating in the Young Outdoorsmen United free guided fishing trip earlier this month. A combination of excellent weather and perfect timing of spawning conditions resulted in the youth landing more than 125 white bass on Grand Lake near Grove, Okla.