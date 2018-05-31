I Don't Swim Anymore
Thursday, May 31, 2018
I don't often eat at one of the much-advertised fast-food restaurants; but not more than a week or so ago, I found myself enticed by one of those better than life commercials. "How could one satisfy his appetite for only one dollar?" I wondered. Well, I just had to put the advertisement to the test, so I drove my Hyundai Sonata the 18 miles to the restaurant.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.